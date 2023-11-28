Tuesday, November 28th, 2023
Illinois hunter takes unusual piebald deer in Rock Island County

Coal Valley’s Paul Sereda with a once-in-a lifetime piebald deer he took while bowhunting in Rock Island County, Ill. (Photo courtesy of Paul Sereda)
Paul Sereda, of Coal Valley, Ill., has been hunting this property for around 10 years and had never harvested a buck like this. He hunts a small parcel in Rock Island County where most of the deer are transient, but it does get a fair amount of traffic. His trail cameras kept him in the loop that deer were using the area, including this particular deer. The funny part, however, is that even though he had pictures of the buck, all were at night and consequently were black and white photos.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Illinois’ Outdoor Calendar

Staff Report November 28, 2023

A look at upcoming outdoor-related events from across Illinois published in the Dec. 3, 2023, edition of Illinois Outdoor News.

