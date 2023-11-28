Illinois hunter takes unusual piebald deer in Rock Island County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Paul Sereda, of Coal Valley, Ill., has been hunting this property for around 10 years and had never harvested a buck like this. He hunts a small parcel in Rock Island County where most of the deer are transient, but it does get a fair amount of traffic. His trail cameras kept him in the loop that deer were using the area, including this particular deer. The funny part, however, is that even though he had pictures of the buck, all were at night and consequently were black and white photos.