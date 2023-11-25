NWTF helps host healing turkey, deer hunts for vets in Minnesota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Each year, the National Wild Turkey Federation’s Minnesota State Chapter partners with the Minnesota Veterans Outdoors Program to host two events: the disabled veterans turkey hunt in April and the disabled veterans deer hunt in October. These events honor and support those who have served their country with unparalleled dedication through providing disabled veterans with an opportunity to experience the joy of recreational hunting and the camaraderie of fellow veterans.