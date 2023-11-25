Noll’s Dairy Farm earns Wisconsin Leopold Conservation Award

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Noll’s Dairy Farm, of Alma, is the 2023 Wisconsin Leopold Conservation Award recipient. The award honors farmers and forestland owners who go above and beyond in their management of soil health, water quality, and wildlife habitat on working land. Noll’s Dairy Farm was revealed as the award recipient at the Nov. 16 meeting of the Board of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in Madison. Mark, Curtis, and Scott Noll and their families receive $10,000 and a crystal award for being selected.