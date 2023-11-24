Wisconsin Mixed Bag: Contest open for Wisconsin County Forest Association vehicle license plate design

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Wisconsin County Forests Association is seeking interested artists to design a new special license plate through a competitive design contest. After selection, the winning design will appear on license plates made available to Wisconsin motorists this coming summer through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.