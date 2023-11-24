Strategic (devious) plan nets big fish while on family vacation

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

My wife says our vacations are always fishing trips. Wrong! Obviously, she forgot the times our fall vacations took us to South Dakota for ducks and pheasants, or the time we went down to the Rio Grande where I went quail hunting every day. Just saying. It’s not my fault two of my brothers and I owned boats and that family vacations on my side of the family were often planned around fishing and boating.