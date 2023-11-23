Minnesota DNR hosts meeting to discuss feral pigs, mink report

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota DNR hosted a public virtual meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 14, to address feral pigs and farmed mink and the effects the two animals pose for the environment and human health in Minnesota. Last week’s meeting came about as a result of the 2023 Minnesota legislative session when legislators passed language requiring the four agencies to submit a report on the two species by Feb. 15, 2024.