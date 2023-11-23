Minnesota DNR hosts last public meeting on Upper Sioux Park transfer

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota DNR had its final public workshop meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 8, considering suggestions, comments, and questions regarding the Upper Sioux Agency State Park (USASP) transfer. Laura Preus, DNR statewide programs and planning manager, said about 40 to 50 people attended the Nov. 8 meeting, which ended with a range of ideas, activities, and locations for possible replacement properties.