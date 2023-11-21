Pennsylvania bill limits home address usage by game wardens

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says it doesn’t require game wardens to use their home address on citations, special permits and other correspondence, but a state legislator said he and his colleagues have heard otherwise. State Reps. Dave Maloney, R-Berks, and Joe Hamm, R-Lycoming and Sullivan, have introduced a bill which directs conservation officers to use a post office box or the address of their region office for the purpose of issuing citations, special permits and other agency business. The reason for the legislation, they said, is to protect officers and their families from possible retribution from offenders and others.