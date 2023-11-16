Partnerships in Ohio help hunters serve the hungry

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The spaghetti, tacos, and lasagna served at the City Mission of Findlay, Ohio, likely is made with ground venison, not ground beef, and chances are the mission’s guests never suspect the difference. Cooked properly, venison can be substituted for ground beef in nearly every recipe without lifting a questioning lip, according to Miriam Ibarra, the mission’s food service manager. During the 2022-23 hunting season, hunters donated 1,132 deer for free processing. That meat was then distributed to the needy through 60 local charitable organizations and food banks.