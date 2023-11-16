Thursday, November 16th, 2023
Thursday, November 16th, 2023

Iowa DNR to host virtual public meeting on Chronic Wasting Disease

As of Nov. 14, 2023, a total of 263 wild deer have tested positive for chronic wasting disease in 16 Iowa counties. (Stock photo courtesy of Oak Duke)

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has scheduled a virtual public meeting to update the public on statewide Chronic Wasting Disease surveillance and management efforts.

The meeting is scheduled for Nov. 29, at 7 p.m., and will be hosted on Zoom. Those wishing to attend must register in advance using this link.

To view and listen to the presentation, attendees will need a computer or smart device (e.g., phone, tablet) with a secure internet connection. Attendees can also join by calling in but will only be able to listen to the audio. The recording will be posted to the Iowa DNR’s YouTube channel and shared on social media platforms, when available.

As of Nov. 14, a total of 263 wild deer have tested positive for chronic wasting disease in 16 Iowa counties. The DNR has increased disease surveillance efforts during the 2023-2024 deer hunting season in Grundy, Jasper, and Marshall counties where the disease was most recently detected.

“Effective management of this disease requires all hands-on deck,” said Dr. Tyler Harms, biometrician with the Iowa DNR. “We are extremely grateful for the partnerships we have with hunters, landowners, and passionate citizens across the state to help monitor for and slow the spread of this disease.”

This public meeting is an opportunity for all Iowans to learn more about chronic wasting disease surveillance and management efforts in Iowa, understand ways they can help, and most importantly, ask questions.

“As this disease continues to expand its geographic footprint in Iowa, we encourage all Iowans to stay up-to-date on where we have found CWD so they can make informed consumption decisions,” said Dr. Rachel Ruden, state wildlife veterinarian.

Testing for the disease requires a tissue sample from a particular lymph node found just behind the jaw.

Chronic wasting disease is a neurological disease belonging to the family of diseases known as transmissible spongiform encephalopathies (TSEs) or prion diseases. It attacks the brain of infected deer causing the animal to lose weight, display abnormal behavior, lose body functions, and die. It is always fatal to the infected animal and is present in all tissues, including the meat.

To learn more about chronic wasting disease and the DNR’s surveillance and management efforts, visit the DNR website.

