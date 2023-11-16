Hoofin’ it for ducks: Experience the joys of the jump-shoot

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota waterfowl season has been a head-scratcher at times. The year began with pretty good success, as reported by a wide range of hunters across the state. But that enthusiasm quickly waned as mild weather kept ducks from migrating from northern haunts to Minnesota sloughs. Then, local ducks soon wised up, giving even grizzled waterfowlers fits. Perplexingly, even when an arctic blast hit North Dakota, blanketing outstanding duck habitat in snow and ice, ducks seemed to have skipped over vast sections of our state.