Cornell University’s Wildlife Health Center fighting on many fronts

As you sit in your treestand this fall, cheetahs in Namibia are probably the last thing on your mind. Yet those cats, or the roaming dogs in Nepal or even the coral off the Dominican Republic coast play a part in the health of not only that white-tailed deer you’re hoping to harvest, but your own well being. Veterinarians at Cornell University’s Wildlife Health Center know they are all connected – the animals, their environment, and people around the world. That’s the One Health concept.