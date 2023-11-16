Archer in Buffalo County, Wis., shoots cougar after fearing for his safety while deer hunting

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

When 39-year old Wisconsin bowhunter Ben Karasch climbed into his tree stand on Saturday, Nov. 11, he was hoping to see one of the legendary Buffalo County bucks, not an adult cougar stalking him. Karasch was hunting on private land in the township of Montana near Gilmanton in northern Buffalo County. “I’d climbed into my ladder stand that afternoon and by early evening I hadn’t seen a deer. That’s unusual for this area,” said Karasch.