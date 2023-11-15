Sharp anglers know Knife is walleye, panfish destination in Minnesota’s Kanabec County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Located a few miles north of Mora in Kanabec County, Knife Lake is one of the area’s more popular fisheries with local anglers. With the Knife River flowing in and out of it, this 1,266-acre lake is basically a reservoir that offers limited depth but a variety of healthy fish populations.