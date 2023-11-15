Thursday, November 16th, 2023
Thursday, November 16th, 2023

Iowa’s Banner and Olofson shooting ranges offer discounted annual passes

Shooting ranges welcome shooters of all skill levels and abilities. (Photo courtesy of Otopro Technologies)

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has discounted its annual passes for the Banner and Olofson shooting ranges for 2024 by $40.

From Nov. 25 to Dec. 31, individual passes will be available for $200 and family passes for $260, a $40 savings. Annual passes may be purchased at either range and are valid at both shooting ranges. If you currently have a pass this purchase will just add an additional year to your current pass.

Banner Range, between Indianola and Des Moines on Hwy. 65/69 in Warren County, is a multi-use shooting facility that offers a safe, clean shooting environment for handguns, rifles, archery and shotguns. The range is staffed with professional, certified range safety officers during all operating hours. Banner Range is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Wednesday and Thursday.

The Olofson Shooting Range, located off NW Madrid Dr., about five miles northwest of Polk City, features a classroom, handgun, rifle, trap/skeet and archery ranges. The Olofson Range is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday.

Shooting ranges welcome shooters of all skill levels and abilities. Patrons have the ability to pay $10 per hour or purchase an annual pass to cover their shooting time.  Information on Iowa shooting ranges is available on the DNR website.

Banner and Olofson shooting ranges are closed Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving along with Dec. 24, 25, and Jan. 1, for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

