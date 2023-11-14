Trail cams spark excitement at Christine Thomas’ little cabin

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Readers will recall that some years ago, our daughter, Shannon Honl, set up a text message group so that the little cabin crew and our neighbors at the Kranz farm could share deer and other wildlife that are captured on the many trail cameras we all have out.