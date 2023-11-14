New York’s Outdoor Calendar

SEASON DATES

PLEASE CHECK DEC’S WEBSITE OR HUNTING, TRAPPING AND FISHING PUBLICATIONS FOR A FULL LIST OF HUNTING AND FISHING SEASONS, INCLUDING SPECIAL HUNTS AND SPECIFIC REGIONAL REGULATIONS, ESPECIALLY FOR WATERFOWL AND TRAPPING SEASONS, AND WITHIN PARTICULAR WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT UNITS.

NOV. 18: Southern Zone regular (rifle) season begins

NOV. 18 – DEC 1: Suffolk County fall turkey season (WMU 1C).

NOV. 30: Black bass season closes.

DEC. 3: Northern Zone regular deer season ends.

DEC. 4-10: Northern Zone late muzzleloading season (limited WMUs).

DEC. 11-19: Southern Zone late muzzleloading, archery (including crossbow) season for deer.

DEC. 26-JAN. 1, 2024: Holiday week Southern Zone late muzzleloading, archery (including crossbow) season for deer. Long Island, NYC and Westchester County excluded.

BANQUETS/EVENTS

JAN. 13, 2024: Whitetails Unlimited Eastern New York Deer Camp, Albany Marriott, Albany, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304.

SHOWS

DEC. 3: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows Kings Catering and Party House, Canandaigua,N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

JAN. 6-7, 2024: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

JAN. 20-21, 2024: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Wolcottsville Fire Hall 6337 Wolcottsville Road, Akron, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

JAN. 19-21, 2024: Yankee Sportsman’s Classic, Essex Jct., Vt. Info: https://www.yankeeclassic.net.

JAN. 26-28, 2024: New York Sportsman’s Expo! NYS Fairgrounds, Syracuse, N.Y. Info: www.newyorksportsmansexpo.com.

FEB. 4, 2024: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Alexander Firemen’s Rec Hall, 10708 Alexander Road (Route 98), Alexander, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

MARCH 2,2024: Independent Furharvesters of CNY Fur Auction. Pompey Rod and Gun Club, Pennellville, N.Y. Info: 315-427-7136.

MARCH 2-3, 2024: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, The Knights Event Center, 2735 Union Road, Cheektowaga, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

MARCH 30, 2024: Sportsman’s Flea Mkt., Dunhams Bay FIsh & Game Club, Queensbury, N.Y. Info: buck@adkhunter.com.

AUG. 10,2024: Vintage Finger Lakes Decoy Collectors Association Fourth Annual Decoy Show, American Legion Post 256, 454 N. Main St., Canandaigua, N.Y. Info: 315-573-6014.

EDUCATION/SEMINARS

TO REGISTER FOR A DEC SPORTSMAN EDUCATION CLASS, VISIT: www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/92267.html.

SHOOTS

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association: Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.

Williamson Conservation & Sporting Club (Wayne County): Free trap and skeet shoots for ages 12-19, shells for 12 and 20 gauge and 50 clay targets provided. Info: 585-721-4890, 585-266-6173.

MEETINGS

Central New York Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday each month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Federation Of Sportsmens Clubs Of Sullivan County: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. White Lake Fire House. Info: www.sportsmensfederation.com/, or call 845-798-4612.

Hague Fish & Game Club: Third Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., West Hague Road, Hague N.Y. Info: hfg12836@yahoo.com.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., IWLA Clubhouse, Penn Yan, N.Y. Info: 315-729-3574.

Orange County Trappers: Monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers: First Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066

Warren County Conservation Council: First Thursday of each month, 6 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warrensburg. Info: buck@adkhunter.com.

TOURNAMENTS

FEB. 3, 2024: Northern Challenge Ice Fishing Derby, Tupper Lake, N.Y. Info: www.tupperlake.com.