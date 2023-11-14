Limiting your chances of losing a deer starts with shot selection

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The sickening sound of a “whop” that likely signifies a gut shot sticks with hunters who hear that sound for a long time, especially when the deer runs over the hill never to be seen again. You hope and pray that some other hunter will finish the job. When a buck zips across the hayfield during a drive, it’s hard to not cut down on the runner and take a poke. But having heard that sobering sound just once will hopefully give hunters pause when that circumstance rises again.