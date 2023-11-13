How much will use of rifles during Illinois’ deer season impact participation, harvest?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

How use of single-shot rifles will affect harvest during this year’s Illinois firearms deer season remains the big unknown, as does how it impacted harvest numbers during the October statewide youth hunt. A month later, DNR has yet to report on the youth harvest. This was the first year rifles were allowed. The regular firearms season, which runs Nov. 17-19, also will allow rifles, the result of a new state law that went into effect Jan. 1.