Kayak fishing keeps gaining in popularity on Minnesota waters

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It was 6:30 a.m. on a late-August morning. The sun rose over Lake Minnewashta in Minnesota's southwest metro. It was already 80 degrees. Ron Strauss, president of the Minnesota Kayak Fishing Association, stood at the non-motorized boat landing at Minnewashta Regional Park with a few friends, all ready to tackle the heat for an upcoming tournament. Strauss, along with three other anglers, were scouting the lake prior to an upcoming bass-fishing tournament for kayakers. Kayak fishing has become a popular hobby and sport for people across the country and especially in Minnesota.