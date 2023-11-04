Here’s how to outfit an AR-15 for deer hunting

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The AR-15 has earned the title of America’s Modern Sporting Rifle by becoming – far and away – the most popular long gun in the United States today. The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimates there were more than 24.4 million AR-15s in use by civilians as of 2022. The rifle is ideal for competitive target shooting, home defense, recreational target shooting and numerous hunting applications. AR-15s have long been favored by varmint and predator hunters. And with the proper ammunition, they are also well-suited for hunting white-tailed deer in much of the eastern U.S. and even points farther west.