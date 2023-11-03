Proposed steelhead regulations in Michigan stir controversy

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Steelhead regulations are back in the spotlight. The Michigan Natural Resources Commission has been considering an amendment – with possible action taking place at the Nov. 9 NRC meeting – that would expand the restrictions on daily bag limits for steelhead to additional streams.