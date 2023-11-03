Minnesota’s Camp Ripley archery hunters take 202 deer during weekend

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The 2023 Camp Ripley archery hunt is in the books, and many officials from the Minnesota DNR, Central Lakes College, and Camp Ripley were happy with the results. According to the DNR, 1,846 hunters participated in the archery hunt, Oct. 27-29. During the three-day hunt, 202 deer were harvested. It was an 11% success rate, which matches last year’s rate and is above the longterm average of 9% for the hunt. “That consistent success just speaks to the overall consistency of the deer herd in central Minnesota,” said Jake Kitzmann, Camp Ripley’s natural resources manager.