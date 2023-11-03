There are plenty of good grouse hunting opportunities this fall across the Upper Great Lakes. Come to Florence County, Wisconsin, for the annual Hunters Dinner on Nov. 16. Join Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin and veterans for lunch Nov. 9, at Walker Forge in Clintonville. Now is your best chance to bag a buck with bow or crossbow. Jeff reports on his bowhunting and winter preparations. Dan shares a preview and the schedule for Deer Hunt Wisconsin 2023, his TV special, set to premier in five states on Nov. 9.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1844
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Are you handling your deer properly? Great venison recipes start with field dressing
Jeff Bontekoe, with his wife Kelly handling the paper work and a few others doing the prepping, has processed many
Episode 460 – Minnesota firearms deer opener predictions, Craig Boddington interview, and a South Dakota pheasant report
Lots of predictions surrounding the Nov. 4 firearms deer hunting opener, first with Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim
MN Daily Update: Dog tracker explains the mistake hunters make after pulling the trigger on a deer
Avoid making this mistake that hunters often make when it comes to recovering their deer.