Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1844

There are plenty of good grouse hunting opportunities this fall across the Upper Great Lakes. Come to Florence County, Wisconsin, for the annual Hunters Dinner on Nov. 16. Join Wounded Warriors United of Wisconsin and veterans for lunch Nov. 9, at Walker Forge in Clintonville. Now is your best chance to bag a buck with bow or crossbow. Jeff reports on his bowhunting and winter preparations. Dan shares a preview and the schedule for Deer Hunt Wisconsin 2023, his TV special, set to premier in five states on Nov. 9.