Wisconsin hunters gather for ruffed grouse at Northwoods’ ‘Checkpoint Charlie’

Tom Heberlein has long trimmed two faint trails through the back end of his Northwoods forty to ease access to the Chequamegon National Forest’s deer, ruffed grouse, snowshoe hares, and even beavers. In turn, when visitors step from those public forests onto Heberlein’s turf, they don’t find a “No Trespassing” sign at the border. They do, however, find a stark sign with block letters reading: “YOU ARE LEAVING THE AMERICAN SECTOR.” The same message repeats below in Russian, French, and German.