Thursday, November 2nd, 2023
Pennsylvania big woods trip shows we’re not the only hunters out there

In two full days of hunting the big woods of Pennsylvania in Lycoming County during the final weekend of October, Tyler Frantz saw more predators, such as this bobcat, than deer. (Photo courtesy of Tyler Frantz)
Somewhere around 2 a.m., my deep slumber was abruptly awakened by the shrill cadence of barks, yips and howls. Taking a moment to get my bearings, I remembered I was visiting my buddy Julian’s camp for a weekend of archery hunting in Lycoming County’s big woods. Rubbing my tired eyes, I realized I wasn’t dreaming. Julian heard it too, and he was stumbling down the dark hallway to find his tracking spotlight.   “The freaking coyotes are right outside my bedroom window,” he stammered groggily. “I want to see if we can get a look at them.”
This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com.

