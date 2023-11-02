Pennsylvania big woods trip shows we’re not the only hunters out there

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Somewhere around 2 a.m., my deep slumber was abruptly awakened by the shrill cadence of barks, yips and howls. Taking a moment to get my bearings, I remembered I was visiting my buddy Julian’s camp for a weekend of archery hunting in Lycoming County’s big woods. Rubbing my tired eyes, I realized I wasn’t dreaming. Julian heard it too, and he was stumbling down the dark hallway to find his tracking spotlight. “The freaking coyotes are right outside my bedroom window,” he stammered groggily. “I want to see if we can get a look at them.”