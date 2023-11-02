Minnesota DNR assesses state of southeast stream trout

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As autumn plays footsie with winter, you’d be forgiven if you thought stream-trout fishing in southeastern Minnesota had ended and that fisheries managers had little to do until spring’s thaw. But nothing could be further from the truth: Trout fishing and trout management are year-around endeavors. Even the region’s trout are busy with spawning this time of year. “We’re open for business, that’s for sure,” quipped Vaughn Snook, Minnesota DNR assistant area fisheries supervisor in Lanesboro, on Monday.