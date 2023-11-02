Hunting, fishing rights headed to ballot in Ohio?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

T. Roosevelt Action, an advocacy group dedicated to preserving and promoting the rights of hunters and anglers across the United States, announced recently that it is launching efforts in Ohio to send a constitutional amendment to voters that would enshrine the right to hunt and fish into Ohio’s Constitution. The resolution has been officially introduced as HJR 5.