North Dakota’s firearms deer season opens Nov. 10: Here are answers to hunters’ frequently asked questions

Each deer season is unique. It’s part of what creates the hunting heritage as you reconnect with the same hunting crew at deer camp each year. But no matter how hard you try, there’s bound to be a little different twist each year. A new member joining the crew or, unfortunately, one missing.

While the weather, habitat and field conditions are also bound to change, some of the usual questions arise each year. Here’s a few answers to some of the annual frequently asked questions with a full list at this link.

Q: Is camouflage blaze orange acceptable for the deer gun season?

A: No. You must wear both a hat and outer garment above the waistline totaling at least 400 square inches of solid daylight fluorescent orange. Understanding this rule is for the safety of hunters and meeting the minimum shouldn’t be the goal. Even non-hunters in rural areas are known to wear blaze orange while in the field or even just getting the mail.

Q: I hunt with a bow. When do I have to wear orange?

A: During the regular deer gun season you must wear orange. During the muzzleloader season, however, bowhunters do not need to wear orange. With other hunting activity from waterfowl to upland game sharing the field. Visibility is a key to all for safety.

Q: Can I hunt road rights-of-way?

A: Do not hunt on road rights-of-way unless you are certain they are open to public use. Most road rights-of-way are under control of the adjacent landowner and are closed to hunting when the adjacent land is posted closed to hunting.

Q: Can I hunt on a section line if it is posted on both sides?

A: No. If the land is posted on both sides, the section line is closed to hunting, but is still open for travel.

Q: Can I retrieve a wounded deer from posted land?

A: If the deer was shot on land where you had a legal right to be and it ran on posted land, you may retrieve it. However, you may not take a firearm or bow with you. The department suggests contacting the landowner as a courtesy prior to entering.

Q: What if the landowner says I cannot retrieve a deer from posted land that was shot on land where I had a right to be?

A: Contact a game warden.

Q: Can I drive off a trail on private land to retrieve a deer?

A: Unless prohibited by a landowner or operator, you may drive off-trail on private land once a deer has been killed and properly tagged. You must proceed to the carcass by the shortest accessible route, and return to the road or trail by the same route. However, off-trail driving is prohibited in all circumstances on state wildlife management areas, Bureau of Land Management lands, national wildlife refuges, national grasslands, federal waterfowl production areas and state school land.

Q: May I carry a pistol when I am hunting with a deer rifle?

A: Yes, but the handgun must meet minimum requirements listed in the deer hunting regulations to be legal for taking deer.

Q: If I see a collared deer during deer season am I okay to shoot it?

A: Yes. Radio-collared deer can be legally harvested during the deer season. Hunters are asked to contact the Game and Fish Department after harvesting a collared deer.

Q: Are muzzleloading handguns legal for deer hunting?

A: Yes. They must be .50 caliber or larger.

Q: Are the .22-250 and .243 legal for deer hunting?

A: Yes. Centerfire rifles of 22 caliber or larger are legal.

Q: Is there a magazine capacity restriction for deer hunting?

A: No there is not.