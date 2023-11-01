National Archery in the Schools certainly a program worth saving

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Physical Education curricula throughout New York State have incorporated lifetime sports programs for a long time now. Sports like tennis, golf, and archery are now emphasized because these are the activities in which children can participate into adulthood and throughout their lives. One of these programs, National Archery in the Schools, is an activity that doesn’t discriminate because of athletic skills, size, gender, or popularity. It is offered to students from 4th to 12 grade and emphasizes discipline, patience, and life lessons that prove valuable both in the classroom and throughout life.