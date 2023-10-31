Minnesota Mixed Bag: DNR reminds hunters to register their deer

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Deer hunters are required to register every deer they harvest before processing, before antlers are removed, and within 48 hours after taking the animal. Hunters may register deer online, via phone, or in person.