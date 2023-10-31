Bass, crappie, bluegills biting on Iowa’s Lake Hendricks in Howard County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Lake Hendricks in Iowa’s Howard County is a 47-acre body of water that offers anglers an opportunity to target many species into the late fall. “Fish activity is increasing as water temperatures cool,” the Iowa DNR fishing report from Oct. 26 said of Lake Hendricks. “Find fish near shore in the morning, moving to deeper water in the evening.”