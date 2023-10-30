Illinois Mixed Bag: 14,524 deer crashes in state last year

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

In 2022, there were 14,524 crashes involving deer in Illinois. Of those, 13,892 resulted in damage to property or vehicles, while 629 caused injuries. Four of the crashes resulted in fatalities.