New York sportsmen’s groups wary of public land usage study for Kaaterskill Clove area in eastern Catskills

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation is in the midst of a study into future best use practices at one of the most popular destinations in the Catskill Park, in a project closely watched by sportsmen and conservation groups. Kaaterskill Clove is a deep gorge in the eastern Catskills, just west of the village of Palenville, in Greene County. The clove, estimated to be as much as one million years old, was formed by Kaaterskill Creek, and its scenic views make it a popular stop for hikers, photographers and artists.