Now it begins: The rut is just getting started

Just about all deer experts, both hunters and the science-based research variety, agree that the breeding between female and male whitetails can be broken down into three separate phases. First is the “pre rut," which is called by some as the chasing phase. This is not when bucks are following does that are close to their 24–36-hour estrous period, but rather a timeframe when days shorten, and bucks are first feeling the oncoming urge to secure the passing of their genetic makeup. This phase includes heavy rubbing, scape making, locking antlers with other bucks and chasing both younger deer and older females for short distances. These signs and actions may be noticed at any time now when afield.