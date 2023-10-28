Largemouth bass consume carp in Illinois River, but hopes they could reduce invasive carp are doubtful

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

There is new evidence that largemouth bass regularly dine on silver carp in the Illinois River, a finding that could potentially help manage invasive fish. Potentially being the key word here. There are plenty of caveats: bass in the La Grange Pool of the river appear to be rather picky about portion size – they prefer silver carp that are roughly 40% to 45% their own size. Also, there are plenty of other food options in the river that largemouths prefer. In summary, scientists investigating the possibility of “carp cleaning bass” are mostly doubtful.