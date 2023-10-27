New York’s Adirondack Park Agency holding public hearings on classifying 5,800 acres

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Adirondack Park Agency (APA) is holding a series of public hearings to solicit public comments for state land classification and reclassification proposals in eight counties in the Adirondack Park. The package includes 19 state land classification proposals of recently acquired parcels totaling approximately 5,800 acres, 11 reclassification proposals totaling approximately 250 acres, and six classifications involving map corrections.