Four new Wisconsin Natural Resource Board members help pass DNR wolf plan

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A Wisconsin Natural Resources Board (NRB) with four new members approved the DNR’s 2023 wolf management plan after hearing comments from 46 citizens and receiving written comments from hundreds of others. Controversy over the plan was evident by the dozens of people who spoke for and against the plan. Corky Meyer, of Kewaskum, during the public testimony period summarized it this way: “The plan is like a gem – it has many facets and everyone has their own point of view.”