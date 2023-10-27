Northern Maine outfitter and well-known seminar speaker Randy Flannery joins host Dan Ladd for a discussion on going after big bucks in the northern swamps and timber country. Flannery shares the key principals he learned from his grandfather that include map and compass skills, locating and getting close to mature bucks, what to do when you encounter one, and making the shot count.
Episode 32 — Tracking and Stalking Whitetails with Maine Master Guide Randy Flannery
