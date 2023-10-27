Disabled hunters enjoying New York’s crossbow option as over 2,800 permits are issued

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

When John Brosen first heard that he might be able to hunt during New York’s archery season with a crossbow via a special permit, he didn’t envision it happening this season. But within days, hours actually, of expediting the process of obtaining the paperwork and meeting with his doctor, the retired National Grid lineman from Kinderhook, in Columbia County, who has two bad shoulders, had what he needed. “I got it within 24 hours of submitting it,” Brosen said. “I looked into it and when I talked to my surgeon he filled out the paperwork and I had it in 24 hours. I wasn’t expecting to get it in time; for next year maybe.”