Bowhunters are warned to not place tree stands in dead ash trees. Draw bucks to your stand with a mock scrape. Enjoy the Halloween Zombie Shoot at the Range of Richfield. NRB approves the Wolf Management Plan and sends it to Gov. Evers. Jeff gets ready to bowhunt the rut. Dan wraps up production of his Deer Hunt Wisconsin 2023 TV Special.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Episode 1843
