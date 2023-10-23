‘Eat local’ ethic grows: Minnesotan heads to England for a venison-processing class

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Thanks to a venison-butchering course he took earlier this year, Minnesota outdoorsman Mark Weber is ready to process his own deer like a pro. That course’s name, “Deer in a Day,” is pretty straight-forward. Its location, on the other hand, is where things got interesting: Jolly Olde England. The experience was a retirement gift from Weber’s wife, Cynthia. While he has had experience processing his own deer, she thought he’d enjoy – and probably benefit from – a proper lesson. “We don’t do what I would call a great job of it,” he admitted. Turns out hunters on other continents have the same problem.