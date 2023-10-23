A Birdwatcher’s Paradise: Pyramid State Recreation Area in Illinois beckons for fall and winter birding

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

When the leaves start to change, and the chill of winter fills the air, many people might be tempted to hang up their binoculars and stow away their field guides. But if you're a dedicated birder, you know that fall and winter can be some of the most exciting seasons for birdwatching. When it comes to a prime birding destination during these colder months, Pyramid State Recreation Area near Pinckneyville in Illinois is an absolute gem waiting to be explored.