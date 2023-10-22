Waterfowl hunting incident under investigation in Iowa’s Dickinson County

MILFORD – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a hunting incident that occurred Saturday morning in Dickinson County.

At approximately 8:17 a.m., the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a hunting incident at the Spring Run Wildlife Management Area one mile east of Lower Gar Lake. The victim had suffered a gunshot injury while waterfowl hunting with friends. The incident remains under investigation by the DNR and the Iowa State Patrol.

The victim was located in the Wildlife Management Area and airlifted to Avera Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D. The condition is unknown at this time.

The Iowa DNR, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department, Milford Police Department, Milford Fire Department, Arnolds Park Fire/Rescue, and Lakes Regional Hospital responded to the incident this morning and will continue the investigation throughout the day. The public is asked to avoid the tract Northeast of 210th Street and 240th Avenue of the Spring Run Wildlife Management Area at this time.