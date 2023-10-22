Sunday, October 22nd, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Sunday, October 22nd, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Waterfowl hunting incident under investigation in Iowa’s Dickinson County

On Saturday morning, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a hunting incident at the Spring Run Wildlife Management Area where a victim had suffered a gunshot injury while waterfowl hunting with friends. (Photo by Mike Hall)

MILFORD – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a hunting incident that occurred Saturday morning in Dickinson County.

At approximately 8:17 a.m., the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a hunting incident at the Spring Run Wildlife Management Area one mile east of Lower Gar Lake. The victim had suffered a gunshot injury while waterfowl hunting with friends. The incident remains under investigation by the DNR and the Iowa State Patrol.

The victim was located in the Wildlife Management Area and airlifted to Avera Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D. The condition is unknown at this time. 

The Iowa DNR, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department, Milford Police Department, Milford Fire Department, Arnolds Park Fire/Rescue, and Lakes Regional Hospital responded to the incident this morning and will continue the investigation throughout the day. The public is asked to avoid the tract Northeast of 210th Street and 240th Avenue of the Spring Run Wildlife Management Area at this time.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?