Pennsylvania hunting clubs lose lawsuit on warrantless searches

Two Clearfield County hunting clubs that recently lost a warrantless search lawsuit against the Pennsylvania Game Commission and one of its game wardens have vowed to appeal their case to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania in late September ruled against the Punxsutawney Hunting Club and the Pitch Pine Hunting Club, which asserted in a suit filed in 2021 that the commission and warden Mark Gritzer repeatedly violated their private property rights with warrantless searches.