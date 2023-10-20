Pennsylvania House thwarts proposed plan to transfer money from Game Fund

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A move to transfer $150 million from the Pennsylvania Game Commission that could also jeopardize the agency’s eligibility for federal Pittman-Robertson funding has been stopped. On Oct. 4, the House stripped an amendment that was added by the Senate to a budget bill. The amendment authorized the transfer of $150 million from the Game Commission’s Game Fund to the state’s Clean Streams Fund. The move came after the agency realized significant revenue increases in 2021-22, much of it due to oil and gas lease royalties, which rose by $117 million from the previous year.