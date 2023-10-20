‘Pebbles,’ a well-known American bison at Illinois’ Buffalo State Park, dies of natural causes

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

An 18-year resident of Illinois' Buffalo Rock State Park was lost this month when Pebbles, an American bison, died Oct. 3. According to DNR, Pebbles was the oldest American bison at the park and died of natural causes. She had been under veterinary care. Buffalo Rock State Park – located at 1300 N. 27th Road in Ottawa – has two other American bison on site. Pebbles is survived by her 3-year-old calf, Hope, and another named, Cocoa.