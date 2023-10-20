Fall bite for bass, panfish, walleye going on Iowa’s West Okoboji Lake

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Iowa's popular West Okoboji Lake is a good place to be for anglers looking to take advantage of the fall bite for multiple species right now. The most-recent Iowa DNR fishing report said that water temperatures are in the mid-50s, and anglers are finding some success for bass, walleyes and panfish.