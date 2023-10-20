Friday, October 20th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Friday, October 20th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Commentary: Wisconsin DNR made right call on Mississippi River goose season

The author writes that Wisconsin has Canada geese in every county of the state and by not allowing hunting of geese prior to the duck season on the Mississippi River the state is deliberately denying hunting opportunity on a waterfowl species that needs additional hunting pressure. (Photo courtesy of North Dakota Game and Fish)
I am writing in response to Mr. Ray Heidel’s Commentary regarding the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the agency’s decision to make a change to the Mississippi River Canada goose zone season dates. Like Mr. Heidel I, too, have been actively part of waterfowl conservation and have sat on groups and committees for several decades where decisions like these are made. I, on the other hand, would like to commend the Wisconsin DNR for the decision to make an adjustment to regulations that provides more opportunity for Wisconsin hunters, as well as making our regulations simpler, which we can all agree should be a priority.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?