Minnesota’s Pro Tip of the Week: Here’s how to use minnows to catch fall walleyes

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I absolutely love to fish for fall walleyes. It seems that each year there are more and more anglers who like to hang onto the last days of open-water fishing. I won’t stop fishing until the boat ramps are frozen shut.